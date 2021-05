CHEYENNE – A woman who beat up her mother, rendering her unconscious, was sentenced to prison Thursday morning in Laramie County District Court. Misty Justine Phippin-Holquin was sentenced to two to four years of incarceration, with 599 days of credit for time served, by Laramie County District Judge Peter Froelicher. She also must pay $6,345.75 in restitution to the state’s Victim Services Division, which paid for her victim’s medical care at the time of incident.