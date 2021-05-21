newsbreak-logo
Wyoming senator discloses impregnating 14-year-old at 18

By Associated Press
KIFI Local News 8
 2 days ago
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming state Sen. Anthony Bouchard has disclosed that he impregnated a 14-year-old girl when he was 18.

The Republican from Cheyenne describes the relationship as “like the Romeo and Juliet” story and says it is now coming to light because of “dirty politics.”

Bouchard confirmed the girl’s age to the Casper Star-Tribune.

He says they got married when she was 15 and he was 19, but divorced after three years and she killed herself when she was 20.

Bouchard is among at least eight Republicans running against U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney after her vote to impeach former President Donald Trump over the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

