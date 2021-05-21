Fire service sexual harassment: Stop gaslighting women, start taking it seriously

In patriarchal societies, women’s freedoms are restricted and repressive gender norms dictate what behaviors are expected from them. Women have to obey the orders of first their husbands and brothers, and then their husbands. If for whatever reason they act against the men’s will, they can face severe punishments, including death. Honor killings are murders of women and girls by male members of their families who justify the crime by claiming that the victims brought dishonor to the family name. Women can fall victims to honor killings for various reasons, ranging from seeking a divorce or refusing to enter into an arranged marriage to being raped.