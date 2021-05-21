newsbreak-logo
Sex Crimes

Fire service sexual harassment: Stop gaslighting women, start taking it seriously

By Shelby Perket
FireRescue1
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe statistics on sexual harassment and assault in the fire service are alarming and demand we do more than just annual online training — By Shelby Perket. The fire service is shifting from a male-dominated career field to a more gender-inclusive environment … or so we think. More and more women are being onboarded to fire departments around the country, which looks great from a data point of view. However, getting an offer, pushing through a tough academy, and adapting to the physical and mental challenges the job demands is the easy part.

