Actor Billy Porter says that he has been living with HIV for 14 years. The performer is renowned for his role as Pray Tell, a character who is also living with HIV, in the trailblazing drama Pose, which has begun airing its final season on FX. In 2019, Porter made history as the first openly gay Black man to win the Emmy for Lead Actor in a Drama Series for the role. Unbeknownst to most, Porter has spent the past three years privately channeling his real-life experiences into Pray Tell. “I was able to say everything that I wanted to say through a surrogate,” he says of his character in a new cover story for The Hollywood Reporter.