In — 1962, a farmer in the region of Derinkuyu in Turkey found a strange room while renovating his basement. When the contractors tore down a wall in his basement, a room and multiple paths leading out of the room were found. What the farmer found was an underground facility that is 85 meters deep, with 11 floors, and multiple rooms that could house 20,000 people at once. The city not only had residential spaces, but multiple churches, wineries, and even small-scale farms. It was one of the most significant discoveries of an underground city in Turkey because of its sheer grandness.