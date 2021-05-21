Rockies Insider: German Marquez “probably trying to do too much” as righty carries career-worst 5.56 ERA into series opener against Arizona
But things haven’t been so easy for “Easy Cheese” this year, as the Colorado ace has a career-worst 5.56 ERA heading into Friday’s outing against Arizona in the series opener at Coors Field. Manager Bud Black believes Marquez is “trying to do too much and trying to carry the load a little bit too much just based off his stature in the game now.”www.chatsports.com