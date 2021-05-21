Explosive backstage details regarding Drake Wuertz's WWE stint

During a recent edition of The Kurt Angle Show on AdFreeShows.com, Kurt Angle talked about a real-life backstage fight between Booker T and Batista that took place in 2006:. “I was there after the fight ended, but I heard what occurred. Batista got there for a commercial shoot. We were all doing a commercial. I think it was for SummerSlam, and someone approached him and Batista said, ‘When are you coming over to SmackDown because I have nobody to work with,’ and Booker took that as, ‘Wait a minute, I’m on SmackDown, there are a lot of people to work with.’ I think Batista was just saying because there were a lot of injuries going on, it was getting a little bare at the top, and he was just trying to tell the person I’d love for you to come over and work a program with you.”