Explosive backstage details regarding Drake Wuertz's WWE stint

By SIMONE BRUGNOLI
Wrestling World
 2 days ago
During the wave of layoffs that took place yesterday evening, WWE also removed from its roster Drake Wuertz, an important referee of the federation who had been in its ranks for some years and who over time had also tightened important relationships within NXT, a roster where he worked assiduously.

Wrestling World is a portal dedicated to everything about the sport of wrestling. We strive to provide our readers with daily news updates from around the wrestling world. Our staff works tirelessly every day to make Wrestling World the number one wrestling destination in the world.

