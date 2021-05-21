Wahama survives in 10 innings

The Eastern baseball team scored seven times in the first two innings on Monday, as the Eagles picked up a 10-4 victory over non-conference host Wahama. EHS (13-5-1) never trailed, scoring four runs on two hits, two walks, a hit batter and an error in the top of the first inning. The White Falcons (4-6) got a run back in the home half of the inning, but a two-run triple by Conner Ridenour, followed by an RBI single from William Oldaker gave Eastern a 7-1 lead midway through the second. Wahama manufactured another run in the second inning, but trailed 10-2 in the middle of the fourth, with Eastern taking advantage of three hits, a walk and an error. The White Falcons got a run back in the bottom of the inning, but left the bases loaded in the fourth. WHS stranded a pair of runners in scoring position in the fifth, but got back on the board with a Bryce Zuspan RBI single in the sixth. Wahama left a pair of runners on base in each of the final two innings and fell 10-4. Preston Throla was the winning pitcher for EHS, striking out five batters in five innings of work. Owen Johnson closed the game for the Eagles, striking out one. Zachary Fields struck out six over four innings and took the loss for the hosts. Zuspan and Aaron Henry both struck out a trio of batters in relief. Leading Eastern at the plate, Oldaker was 2-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI, while Brad Hawk was 2-for-4 with two runs batted in. Henry and Trey Ohlinger had two hits each for Wahama, with Ohlinger doubling once and scoring once.