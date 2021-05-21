newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Point Pleasant, WV

Wahama survives in 10 innings

By Point Pleasant Register
Point Pleasant Register
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA pair of timely home runs kept the Lady Falcons unbeaten, as the Wahama softball team defeated non-conference guest Tug Valley 2-1 in 10 innings on Thursday in Hartford. The Lady Panthers (13-9) broke the scoreless tie in the fifth inning, with Kinna Justice bunting for a hit, and then scoring on an error after a bunt from Alyssa Newsome. The Lady Falcons (15-0) left five runners on base in the first six frames, with four of the stranded runners in scoring position. Wahama was down to its final out, when senior Deborah Miller hit a solo home run to right-centerfield, forcing extra innings. After each team left a runner on second in the ninth inning, WHS sophomore Mikie Lieving led off the bottom of the 10th inning with a walk-off home run. Lieving was the winning pitcher of record in a complete game, striking out 13. Autumn Hall took the pitching loss with seven strikeouts in a complete game for TVHS. Lieving, Amber Wolfe and Emma Knapp each went 2-for-4 to lead the Red and White, while Hall singled twice to pace Tug Valley.

www.mydailyregister.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Point Pleasant, WV
Sports
City
Ripley, WV
City
Point Pleasant, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Henry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unbeaten Falcons#Home Run#Panthers#Scoring Position#Kinna Justice#Whs#Tvhs#Point#Pphs#Rhs#Eastern#Division Iii#Ehs#Rebels#Little Kanawha Conference#Rchs#The White Falcons#Ohio Valley Publishing#Lady Falcons#Lady Mustangs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Softball
News Break
Sports
Related
Baseballwoay.com

WV State baseball wins twice Sunday, takes MEC title

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Needing two wins to claim the MEC Baseball Tournament championship, West Virginia State did just that against Concord, winning both games 9-3 at Linda K. Epling Stadium. The Mountain Lions, who entered the day needing only one win for the title, jumped out to a 3-1...
Point Pleasant, WVPoint Pleasant Register

Raiders roll past Fed Hock, 5-0

A fitting farewell. River Valley senior Chase Barber struck out 12 and allowed one walk while no-hitting visiting Federal Hocking on Thursday during a 5-0 non-conference victory on Senior Night. The Raiders left the bases loaded in the first and had stranded five on the bags through three complete, but the hosts finally broke through by scoring four times in the bottom of the fourth. Blaine Cline singled home Mason Rhodes for a 1-0 edge, then Cline came around on a Seth Bowman single. Bowman scored on an Alex Euton double, then Euton crossed home plate on a Barber double that made it a 4-0 contest. Dalton Jones doubled and successfully stole home on a double-steal attempt in the sixth, wrapping up the 5-run outcome. Barber — who issued a first inning walk to Jarvis — struck out only two batters through two innings, but then had at least two strikeouts in every frame the rest of the way. The Raiders banged out 12 hits, with Euton and Barber leading the way with three safeties apiece. Isiah Harkins also had a pair of hits for the victors.
Ohio StateTimes-Leader

West Virginia outscores Ohio All-Stars in sweep

WHEELING — It took a few months longer than originally anticipated, but the senior basketball standouts of the Ohio Valley had one more chance to shine in their high school uniforms. The 43rd annual OVAC Samuel A. Mumley All-Star Basketball Classics resulted in a West Virginia sweep Sunday afternoon at...
Wheeling, WVWeirton Daily Times

West Virginia sweeps OVAC basketball contests

WHEELING — It took a few months longer than originally anticipated, but the senior basketball standouts of the Ohio Valley had one more chance to shine in their high school uniforms. The 43rd annual OVAC Samuel A. Mumley All-Star Basketball Classics resulted in a West Virginia sweep Sunday afternoon at...
Point Pleasant, WVPoint Pleasant Register

Wahama top Lady Knights, 7-1

Perfect through 10. The Wahama softball team improved to 10-0 with a 7-1 victory over non-conference guest Point Pleasant on Wednesday in Hartford. The Lady Falcons led 1-0 after a Lauren Noble RBI double with two outs in the opening inning. WHS was ahead 7-0 after scoring twice in each of the next three innings, with just three hits in that span. The Lady Knights (8-6) — who left runners two runners in scoring position in the third inning — ended the shut out bid in the top of the seventh, as Kylie Price led off with a solo home run. Price’s home run ended the Lady Falcons string of 28 straight innings without allowing a run. PPHS put another runner in scoring position in the inning, but ultimately left the runner at second and fell 7-1. Mikie Lieving was the winning pitcher in a complete game, striking out eight for WHS. Rylee Cochran took the loss in 3.1 frames for Point Pleasant, striking out one. Madilyn Keefer finished the game for the guests and struck out three. Leading the Lady Falcon offense, Noble was 3-for-4 with a double, a run scored and three runs batted in, Lieving went 2-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI, while Emma Gibbs singled once, scored once and drove in a run. Cochran, Price, Tayah Fetty, Havin Roush and Kaylee Byus had a hit each for PPHS, with Fetty and Roush both making it an extra base.
Huntington, WVwvgazettemail.com

Local golf: 3 share lead at WV Senior Open

HUNTINGTON — Defending champion Pat Carter, Harold Payne and Craig Heinaman are tied for the lead after the first round of the West Virginia Senior Open played Sunday at Guyan and Country Club. Each shot even-par 71 on the course that tested the players on how they handled the greens.
Point Pleasant, WVPoint Pleasant Register

Indy outlasts Lady Knights in 8

The Lady Knights rallied with a run in the bottom of the seventh to force extra innings, but Chloe Hart delivered a 2-RBI single in the top of the eighth and ultimately pushed visiting Independence on to a 6-4 victory Tuesday night in non-conference play. Point Pleasant (8-5) took a 1-0 lead in the fourth as Havin Roush scored from third on a dropped third strike, but the Lady Patriots countered with a 4-run sixth that led to a 4-1 edge. Tayah Fetty started the home half of the sixth with a solo homer, then Kylie Price banged out a double that plated Roush for a 4-3 deficit. Roush knotted the game up at four in the bottom of the seventh with a 1-out single that brought Hayley Keefer around for a 4-all contest. PPHS outhit the guests by a 10-9 margin and also committed three of the four errors in the contest. Roush led Point Pleasant with three hits, with Fetty, Price and Madilyn Keefer also adding two safeties each. Hypes and Martin paced IHS with two hits apiece.
Point Pleasant, WVPoint Pleasant Register

Eagles soar past Wahama, 10-4

The Eastern baseball team scored seven times in the first two innings on Monday, as the Eagles picked up a 10-4 victory over non-conference host Wahama. EHS (13-5-1) never trailed, scoring four runs on two hits, two walks, a hit batter and an error in the top of the first inning. The White Falcons (4-6) got a run back in the home half of the inning, but a two-run triple by Conner Ridenour, followed by an RBI single from William Oldaker gave Eastern a 7-1 lead midway through the second. Wahama manufactured another run in the second inning, but trailed 10-2 in the middle of the fourth, with Eastern taking advantage of three hits, a walk and an error. The White Falcons got a run back in the bottom of the inning, but left the bases loaded in the fourth. WHS stranded a pair of runners in scoring position in the fifth, but got back on the board with a Bryce Zuspan RBI single in the sixth. Wahama left a pair of runners on base in each of the final two innings and fell 10-4. Preston Throla was the winning pitcher for EHS, striking out five batters in five innings of work. Owen Johnson closed the game for the Eagles, striking out one. Zachary Fields struck out six over four innings and took the loss for the hosts. Zuspan and Aaron Henry both struck out a trio of batters in relief. Leading Eastern at the plate, Oldaker was 2-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI, while Brad Hawk was 2-for-4 with two runs batted in. Henry and Trey Ohlinger had two hits each for Wahama, with Ohlinger doubling once and scoring once.
Ritchie County, WVPoint Pleasant Register

Lady Falcons blank Ritchie County, 5-0

The Lady Falcons won the battle of unbeatens on Friday in Mason County, defeating Little Kanawha Conference guest Ritchie County 5-0. Wahama (8-0, 6-0) — which has outscored opponents by a combined 79-2 so far this season — had the game’s first base runners in the second inning, but left two in scoring position. A trio of two-out errors in the fifth inning allowed WHS to score five runs, capped off by a two-run double from Victoria VanMatre. The Lady Rebels (7-1, 4-1) ended the no-hit bid in the seventh inning, but left the runner stranded on first and fell 5-0. Mikie Lieving was the winning pitcher of record, striking out 12 in a complete game one-hitter. Chloe Elliott — who had Ritchie County’s lone hit — took the pitching loss in a complete game, striking out eight. Amber Wolfe led the Red and White on offense, going 2-for-3 with a run scored. VanMatre doubled once and drove in two runs, while Lieving and Lauren Noble both singled once and scored once.
Point Pleasant, WVGallipolis Daily Tribune

Locals compete at Wood Invite

The Winfield girls and Cabell Midland boys came away with top honors on Friday night at the 2021 Paul Wood Invitational held at Ohio Valley Bank Track and Field on the campus of Point Pleasant High School. The Lady Generals cruised to a 21-point victory over the 11-team girls field...
Vinton County, OHPoint Pleasant Register

RV outlasts Vikes in 12 innings, 2-1

Well worth the wait. A base hit by senior Blaine Cline brought Mason Rhodes around to score in the bottom of the 12th inning on Wednesday in Bidwell, giving River Valley a 2-1 victory over Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division guest Vinton County. The Raiders (12-8, 7-4 TVC Ohio) — who topped the Vikings (5-10-1, 4-5) by a 7-5 count on April 19 — set a new school record for wins in a season with the triumph. Vinton County led 1-0 after a two-out error in the third inning, but left the bases loaded in the frame. River Valley didn’t make it past second base in the first six innings, but Chase Barber drew a walk in the bottom of the seventh, and then scored on a one-out single by Isiah Harkins. RVHS, however, left the potential game-winning run on third base. VCHS left a runner on third base in the 11th inning, and then stranded one in at second in the 12th. RVHS didn’t reach scoring position in extra innings until the 12th, when Mason Rhodes singled to center and then stole second. Cline, the very next batter, lined a 1-1 pitch to deep left-centerfield, bringing Rhodes home for the win. Caleb Owens claimed the pitching victory in five innings of relief for the Raiders, striking out four. Barber started for RVHS, striking out 11 in seven frames. Dawson Brown took the loss in .2 innings of relief for Vinton County. Zach Bartoe started for the guests, striking out 15 in 10.2 innings. Harkins led the Silver and Black on offense, going 2-for-5 with an RBI. Quentin Campbell paced the guests with two hits and a run scored.
Portsmouth, OHPoint Pleasant Register

Blue Angels fall to Portsmouth, 17-7

The Gallia Academy softball team — which fell at Portsmouth 5-3 on April 20 — dropped a 17-7 decision to those same Lady Trojans in Ohio Valley Conference play on Monday in Centenary. The Blue Angels (10-13, 6-6 OVC) trailed 5-0 after surrendering four hits and three walks in the second inning. Portsmouth pulled away with a seven-run fourth inning, featuring five hits and three errors. GAHS ended the shut out with a two-out RBI double by Abby Hammonds in the bottom of the fourth. Then the Blue Angels scored four times on four hits an an error in the following inning, trimming the margin to seven. Portsmouth scored twice in the top of the sixth, but GAHS scored two of its own on a two-out error in the bottom of the sixth. However, PHS capped off the 17-7 win with a three-run seventh. Phillips earned the win in a complete game for the guests, striking out four. Bella Barnette started a took the loss of Gallia Academy, striking out two in four innings. Hailey Ehman pitched 1.1 innings of relief and struck out one for GAHS. Leading the Blue and White at the plate, Jenna Harrison was 4-for-4 with a double and two runs scored, while Bailee Young went 3-for-4 with two runs scored and an RBI. Phillips and Johnson had four hits apiece to pace Portsmouth.
Point Pleasant, WVPoint Pleasant Register

Point pounds Red Devils, 9-2

Starter Joel Beattie allowed one run, one hit and two walks while striking out 10 over five innings, and the Big Blacks notched their sixth straight victory Friday with a 9-2 decision over visiting Ravenswood. Point Pleasant (8-2) trailed 1-0 after a half-inning of play, but the hosts got a 2-RBI double from Kyelar Morrow in their half of the first and ultimately never trailed again with a 3-1 edge after a full frame. PPHS added a run in the third and three more in the fourth for a 7-1 cushion, but a Drew Hunt sacrifice fly allowed Ashton Miller to score as the Red Devils closed to within 7-2 midway through the sixth. Point Pleasant added a pair of insurance runs in the sixth to complete the 7-run triumph. The Big Blacks outhit RHS by a 7-3 count, with the guests also committing the only two errors in the game. Morrow and Isaac Craddock paced Point with two hits apiece. Luke Pinkerton also joined Morrow with two RBIs each. Miller, Cameron Taylor and Beau Bennett had the lone safeties for Ravenswood.
Point Pleasant, WVGallipolis Daily Tribune

A tale of the tape

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — It’s hard to compare similar things that happened roughly a decade apart. Then again, it sure does make for an interesting conversation. As the Point Pleasant wrestling program secured its sixth Class AA-A state championship — and its second-ever 3-peat — last week at the 74th annual WVSSAC Championships at Mountain Health Arena, some of the most common discussions heard in the aftermath were those wondering which 3-year run was better?
Point Pleasant, WVPoint Pleasant Register

Eagles outlast Southern, 3-1

The Eastern baseball team completed the season sweep of Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division rival Southern on Wednesday in Tuppers Plains, scoring three times in the opening inning. The Eagles (9-3-1, 7-3 TVC Hocking) — who also defeated SHS (8-4, 5-3) by a 10-0 count on April 12 — were up 2-0 before the first out, with William Oldaker singling home Bruce Hawley and Matthew Blanchard. Conner Ridenour scored on a Jace Bullington sac-fly to give EHS its 3-0 advantage. The Tornadoes’ lone run came in the third inning when Ryan Laudermilt walked, and eventually scored on a wild pitch. Blanchard was the winning pitcher of record in a complete game, striking out 18 of the 28 batters he faced. Will Wickline took the loss for Southern. Lance Stewart pitched six innings of relief, striking out nine. Oldaker led the EHS offense with two hits, while Preston Thorla, Trey Hill and Brayden Smith added one apiece. Wickline, Jacob Milliron, Josiah Smith and Arrow Drummer each singled for the guests.
Point Pleasant, WVPoint Pleasant Register

Point pounds Lady Vikings, 13-2

The Lady Knights built a 6-2 lead midway through four innings, then erupted for seven runs in the bottom of the fourth and rolled to a 13-2 victory over visiting Symmes Valley in five innings Tuesday night. Point Pleasant (5-2) trailed after the top of the first as Estep singled home Mart for a 1-0 edge, but the hosts countered with a Hayley Keefer sac fly that plated Tayah Fetty for a 1-all contest through an inning. Kaylee Byus provided a 2-out, 2-RBI double for a permanent lead of 3-1, then later came around on a Fetty single. Julia Parsons also scored on a wild pitch to give PPHS a 5-1 edge through two complete. The Lady Knights added a run in the third, but the Lady Vikings answered with a score in the top of the fourth for a 6-2 contest. PPHS sent 11 batters to the plate in the fourth — which yielded seven runs on five hits, three walks and an error en route to an 11-run cushion. Point Pleasant outhit the guests by a 9-6 margin and committed only one of the five errors in the contest. Madilyn Keefer fanned five and walked nobody in her winning 5-inning effort in the circle. Havin Roush paced PPHS with three hits and added both two RBIs and two runs scored. Byus knocked in a team-best three RBIs. Six different SVHS players had one hit each.