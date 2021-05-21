newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Microsoft CEO weighs in on Bill Gates affair, says company has changed

By Theo Wayt
New York Post
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMicrosoft’s CEO has finally weighed in on reports that the tech giant’s co-founder Bill Gates had an affair with an employee two decades ago — and insists that the company’s culture has changed. “The Microsoft of 2021 is very different from the Microsoft of 2000,” Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella told...

nypost.com
View All 5 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Satya Nadella
Person
Bill Gates
Person
Melinda Gates
Person
Jeffrey Epstein
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ceo#Microsoft Office#Microsoft Corp#Ceo#Cnbc#The Wall Street Journal#Company#Changed#Tech#Employees#Office Relationships#Policy#Fire
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
Related
BusinessPosted by
Forbes

What Microsoft's Decision To Retire Explorer Tells Us About How The Company Has Changed For The Better

As a user first of Mosaic and then of Netscape, I was not alone in seeing the arrival of Microsoft’s Internet Explorer back in 1995 as an attempt by a company that had completely underestimated the importance of the internet, that had seen the emergence of the Netscape phenomenon, to use the dirty trick of bundling it into the operating system which at that time dominated computing so as to dominate the market. I witnessed firsthand the downfall of Netscape while living in the United States, resisted it for a long time, and saw how the market ended up going where Microsoft wanted it to go, thus elevating Internet Explorer, a mediocre browser, to absolute monopoly: 95% market share. The story has been told in the browser wars chronicles, and the subsequent United States vs. Microsoft is still the textbook case of product bundling.
Businesstechgamingreport.com

Microsoft CEO breaks silence on Bill Gates’ intimacy with an employee

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella broke the silence on an investigation into intimacy between Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, a tech billionaire, and a Microsoft employee 20 years ago. Bill Gates and Melinda Gates announced their divorce on May 3. Many reasons were given as to what caused those who had lived...
BusinessCNBC

Microsoft CEO Nadella says power in the workplace is not to be abused

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said he believed the company has had a policy restricting improper behavior among executives since 2006. The comments come after media outlets reported that Microsoft's first CEO, Bill Gates, sought a sexual relationship with a company employee in 2000. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said Friday that...
BusinessWe Are Change

How Bill Gates’ Carefully Curated “Tech Savior” Image Unraveled

For millions of Americans, the outpouring of negative stories about Bill Gates – allegations of an improper adulterous relationship with a Microsoft employee, his stubborn insistence on standing by Jeffrey Epstein, Melinda Gates’ years-long plotting to divorce him – may have taken them by surprise. Thanks to an extensive propaganda operation overseen by Gates via the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, most media coverage of Gates has been overwhelmingly positive – until now.
Medical & Biotechfa-mag.com

The Typical Unicorn Founder Started Their Business At 34

The notion of the teenage and twenty-something technology entrepreneur looms large. In reality, the most successful companies are more commonly founded by people in their 30s or older. Among start-ups valued at $1 billion or more created over the last 15 years, the median age of the founders when starting their businesses was 34, according to research in a new book called Super Founders: What Data Reveals About Billion-Dollar Startups.
PoliticsLas Vegas Herald

Bill Gates hopes Rome summit's declaration lays groundwork

Washington [US], May 21 (ANI/Sputnik): Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist Bill Gates on Friday expressed his hope that the joint Rome Declaration, which is expected to be adopted at the G20 Global Health Summit, will provide principles of response to health crises, including pandemic preparedness. The summit, co-hosted by Italy and...
Businessonmsft.com

Microsoft shuffles executive chairs ahead of global sales and commercial business reorg

Microsoft tends to announce company-wide reorganizations in mid-summer and 2021 appears to be no different. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella primed the reorg well ahead of its planned merger of its Global Sales and Marketing Organization and Worldwide Commercial Business, by announcing 37-year company veteran Jean-Philippe Courtois would not be leading the newly combined division as expected.
CelebritiesPosted by
@wearemitu

New Report Claims Bill Gates ‘Developed a Reputation for Questionable Conduct’ In The Office

The story of how Bill Gates and his now-estranged wife Melinda Gates met is notoriously one of an office romance. According to reports, the couple met in 1987 at a dinner party in New York City after Melinda was brought onto become a product manager at Microsoft. In Netflix’s 2019 series “Inside Bill’s Brain,” Melinda described her first impression of Gates. “He was funny and very high energy,” she explained. The two eventually tied the knot in 1994, but recently the couple announced that after nearly three decades of marriage, they were getting divorced.