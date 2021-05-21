newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Tig Notaro Is the Best Part of Army of the Dead—and Wasn't Even Supposed to Be In the Movie

By Evan Romano
Men's Health
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTig Notaro's role as Peters, a pilot, is the most fun part of Army of the Dead. After an actor was accused of sexual misconduct, director Zack Snyder acted quickly to replace him. Notaro's excellent performance is the end result. Fans of zombie movies will like Army of the Dead....

www.menshealth.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Bautista
Person
Tig Notaro
Person
Stephen Colbert
Person
Zack Snyder
Person
Steven Soderbergh
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Army Of The Dead#Living Dead#Superhero Movies#Steven Universe#Netflix Inc#Best Part Of Army#Idgaf#Justice League#Ocean#Zombie Movies#Heist Movies#Character Archetypes#One Liners#Fun#Director Zack Snyder#Pre Covid 19#Reshoots
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
News Break
Netflix
News Break
Celebrities
News Break
Army
Related
Moviestheubj.com

Army of the Dead chief Zack Snyder has prodded that the film’s initial 15 minutes will deliver next week

Army of the Dead, Zack Snyder is getting back to his zombie-tainted roots. The chief initially acquired acclaim for his praised redo of George A. Romero’s exemplary blood and gore movie Dawn of the Dead. However he’s since assembled a profession fundamentally dependent on comic book transformations like Watchmen, 300, and Justice League. Despite the fact that Army of the Dead isn’t tied in any immediate story approach to Dawn of the Dead. It’s as yet amusing to see Snyder returning to the class that shot him to fame.
TV & VideosVulture

Tig Notaro’s Next Stand-up Special Will Be Fully Animated

Comedian and Army of the Dead heartthrob Tig Notaro has a new stand-up special heading to HBO soon, but it will look a little different than your typical special. The network announced today that Notaro will star in “the first-ever fully animated stand-up special,” marking her second special for HBO since 2015’s Boyish Girl Interrupted. It will air on HBO sometime this summer and will also be available to stream on HBO Max. Notaro’s most recent special, Happy to Be Here, premiered on Netflix in 2018.
MoviesCollider

‘Army of the Dead’: Not Enough Meat on This Zombie-Heist Movie’s Bones | Review

You could be forgiven for assuming that Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead intends to offer the giddy thrills of both a zombie film and a heist movie. That’s certainly how Netflix is selling it, and to be fair, there are moments where the film leans into bloody action and heisting antics. But that’s not really where the soul of the movie lies. Instead, Snyder has snuck in something that aims for dark irony and bleak decay smuggled inside a hybrid of genres that people look to for escapism. On the one hand, I can’t help but admire Snyder’s cheek and willingness to dupe an audience for something far darker than the marketing is letting on. But on the other hand, Snyder seems consumed by his own antics at well, overstuffing his movie at every turn like a stage magician piling on the razzle-dazzle in exchange for a whimper of a prestige. For some, the ultimate bleakness of Army of the Dead may be worth the wait, but for others, it’s too much of a slog to reach the end.
Moviesgamerevolution.com

Army of the Dead is Zack Snyder’s highest-rated movie on Rotten Tomatoes

Despite the movie not coming out until May 21, the reviews are now in for Zack Snyder’s Netflix zombie picture and the Army of the Dead Rotten Tomatoes score has been revealed. It’s not only certified fresh, but it’s actually the highest-rated movie of Zack Snyder’s career — beating the recently-released Zack Snyder’s Justice League and the director’s previous zombie movie, the acclaimed remake of Dawn of the Dead.
Moviesunfspinnaker.com

‘Army of the Dead’ movie review

Audiences have one week to catch Zack Snyder’s zombie heist “Army of the Dead” in select theaters before it releases on Netflix, May 21. But is it worthwhile to see on the silver screen? I wouldn’t say it’s Snyders best, but as far as zombie flicks go, it rules. Viva...
MoviesTri-City Herald

Mr. Movie: Take a gamble on ‘Army of the Dead’

Somewhere in the future a different kind of zombie gets loose in Las Vegas. Instead of blankly staring at slot machines, these zombies shuffle along and are deadly killers. They’ve wiped out so many humans that the place is walled-off and is now called Lost Vegas. At one time, Dave...
Moviesfangirlish.com

‘Army of the Dead’ Review: I’ll Never Get Back the 2 Hours and 28 Minutes I Spent on This Movie

A good zombie movie consists of three simple but essential things: heart, motivations, and of course zombies. Miss even one of these and you’re barely making it through and risk a disaster a movie. And I think you can tell by the title of this review where we land on Army of the Dead, Netflix’s next big blockbuster and one of the movies I was most excited about in 2021.
MoviesNY Daily News

Zack Snyder aimed to take zombies to ‘another level’ with ‘Army of the Dead’

With his latest zombie movie, Zack Snyder wanted to breathe new life into the undead. The monsters featured in “Army of the Dead,” which Snyder wrote and directed, are faster, stronger and smarter than the standard zombies audiences have grown accustomed to seeing in films — which poses big problems for the humans who try to avoid them.
Moviesimdb.com

Zack Snyder Had to Digitally Recreate All of Tig Notaro for Some ‘Army of the Dead’ Scenes

A new report from Vulture breaks down the process of digitally inserting comedian Tig Notaro into Zack Snyder’s Netflix zombie heist movie “Army of the Dead.” The filmmaker cast Notaro to replace Chris D’Elia after production had been wrapped for months, meaning D’Elia had to be digitally removed from the movie and Notaro had to be swapped in. What this actor swap cost the production has not been disclosed, but Snyder did tell Vulture it was cheaper than the budget needed to create the film’s zombie tiger.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Bub And 5 Other Best Movie Zombies Ahead Of Army Of The Dead

Zombies: they’re movie monsters so numerous and mysterious in nature, you never really need to give them a personality. For the most part, if your zombie character has special characteristics that separate them from the horde, it’s because someone we knew as a human got turned. But sometimes we’re introduced to zombies of all sorts of stripes that can capture our imaginations with their personalities. As Netflix is undoubtedly going to introduce even more of that sort with the debut of Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead, it’s a good time to have a zombie history lesson.
TV & VideosComing Soon!

First 15 Minutes of Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead Revealed!

Ahead of its theatrical release tomorrow, Netflix has released the first 15 minutes of Zack Snyder’s newest zombie action-thriller Army of the Dead, providing viewers a better idea of the film’s premise. The video also includes a musical opening sequence that features an introduction to the main characters including Dave Bautista and Omari Hardwick. The film is set to arrive in theaters tomorrow on May 14, exclusively at 200 Cinemark locations. The wide release will then be followed by its global streaming debut on May 21 on Netflix.