Office of AG Keith Ellison will lead prosecution against Kim Potter, officer charged in Daunte Wright's death

Hennepin County Jail

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison has taken over the prosecution of Kimberly Potter, the now-former Brooklyn Center police officer who is charged in the death of Daunte Wright.

Ellison accepted Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman's request to prosecute the case after Washington County Attorney Pete Orput charged Potter with second-degree manslaughter, per an agreement between metro county attorneys, and returned the case to Hennepin County.

“The Attorney General, the Washington County Attorney, and I are following the protocol the five urban county attorneys signed last summer, which includes asking the Attorney General to take police use of deadly force cases. The Potter case is now appropriately in the hands of the Attorney General," Freeman said in a statement.

Many, including Brooklyn Center Mayor Mike Elliot, Wright's family and protesters, have called for Ellison's office to handle the prosecution and have asked for more severe charges against Potter, who shot 20-year-old Wright during a traffic stop on April 11.

Assistant Attorney General Matthew Frank will supervise Potter's prosecution. He was the presenting attorney in Derek Chauvin's trial, who was convicted this spring of murdering George Floyd. Ellison will actively assist in the case.

“I am pleased with today’s decision to have Attorney General Keith Ellison’s office lead the prosecution in the Daunte Wright case. I called on Gov. Tim Walz and Hennepin County Attorney General Mike Freeman to make this decision almost immediately following Daunte’s death. Ellison and his team successfully convicted Derek Chauvin to the fullest degree in the landmark George Floyd murder trial. I wanted to see this same level of prosecution in Daunte’s case. His family, friends and our community deserve it," Mayor Eliot said.

He added, "The City of Brooklyn Center will work collaboratively with Ellison’s office as they prepare to take over this case. I believe this is a milestone moment in our pursuit of justice. We will continue monitoring developments, but most importantly, our city will continue working with urgency to implement and execute the city council’s recently passed public safety reform resolution.”

The AG's office says the first step, which is underway, is reviewing the evidence and charges against Potter.

In a statement, Ellison said: