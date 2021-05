NEW YORK — Bitcoin has lost about 38 percent of its value since April 13 when it hit a high of more than $64,600. The latest headwind came last week when the China Banking Association warned member banks of the risks associated with digital currencies. Before that, Tesla’s decision to not accept the digital currency as payment for cars — after it said it would — and murmurings in Washington about tighter regulation of digital currencies had put pressure on Bitcoin. The price is still up about 31 percent in 2021 and nearly 300 percent from a year ago.