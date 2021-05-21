These 7 Concert Films On Netflix Will Fill The Void Until Shows Are Safe Again

There’s no experience quite like a concert. Whether it’s in a bar, club, arena, or stadium, nothing compares to the thrill of a crowd’s collective excitement when the lights go down in anticipation of the main act’s entrance. Unfortunately, concerts as we know them have been on pause for the last fourteen months since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic — unless you were seeing controversial country singer Chase Rice or EDM bros The Chainsmokers under less-than-safe circumstances. The rest of us music fans have been living vicariously through televised live performances on late-night shows and the various concert films Netflix has released over the last year, from Ariana Grande: Excuse Me, I Love You to the forthcoming Sam Smith: Love Goes - Live At Abbey Road Studios, out May 22.