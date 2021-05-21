Baker Hughes data show U.S. oil-drilling rigs up 3 weeks in a row

The West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil market rallied rather significantly during the trading session on Friday to show signs of resiliency. Because of this, the market looks likely to continue going higher as we have seen quite a bit of concern about the Iranians being able to sell more crude, which would raise the supply that could drive down pricing. However, I think the market is starting to look past that again, and I think at this point in time the market is ready to go towards the top of the triangle.