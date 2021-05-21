newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Baker Hughes data show U.S. oil-drilling rigs up 3 weeks in a row

By Myra P. Saefong
Posted by 
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Baker Hughes on Friday reported that the number of active U.S. rigs drilling for oil was up by four at 356 this week, following increases in each of the previous two weeks. The total active U.S. rig count, which includes those drilling for natural gas, also climbed by two to stand at 455, according to Baker Hughes. July West Texas Intermediate crude continued to trade higher for the session. The contract was up $1.69, or 2.7%, to $63.63 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.

www.marketwatch.com
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S#Drilling Rigs#West Texas Intermediate#U S Crude Oil#July#Natural Gas#Active U S Rigs#This Week#Increases
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Energy Industry
Related
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Futures rise as higher oil drives energy stocks

U.S. stock index futures rose on Monday as higher oil prices lifted energy stocks, while S&P 500 futures scaled two-week highs ahead of key inflation readings later this week. Chevron Corp (CVX.N), Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY.N) and Schlumberger (SLB.N) rose between 1% and 2% in premarket trading as oil prices firmed more than $1 a barrel.
Energy IndustryHouston Chronicle

Iran, US demand factors to drive oil prices this week

Progress on Iranian nuclear negotiations and the demand for fuel as the United States heads into the Memorial Day weekend will be factors to watch for crude oil price movements, analysts said. Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, whose term expires in June, said last week that major steps were made in...
Energy IndustryCNBC

Oil prices regain some losses amid potential Iran hitch

Brent crude oil futures for July rose 72 cents, or 1.1%, to $67.16 a barrel by 0651 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate for July was at $64.25 a barrel, up 67 cents, or 1.1%. Oil prices fell almost 3% last week after Iran's president, Hassan Rouhani, said the United States was ready to lift sanctions on his country's oil, banking and shipping sectors.
Trafficdailyforex.com

WTI Crude Oil Forecast: Oil Bounces from Major Support

The West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil market rallied rather significantly during the trading session on Friday to show signs of resiliency. Because of this, the market looks likely to continue going higher as we have seen quite a bit of concern about the Iranians being able to sell more crude, which would raise the supply that could drive down pricing. However, I think the market is starting to look past that again, and I think at this point in time the market is ready to go towards the top of the triangle.
Energy Industryrigzone.com

Baker Hughes USA Rig Count Edges Upward

The overall U.S. rotary rig count increased by two to 455 drilling units this week, Baker Hughes Co. (NYSE: BKR) reported Friday. In its weekly count of operating drilling units Baker Hughes noted that U.S. oil rigs increased by four, now totaling 356. The U.S. gas and miscellaneous rig tallies each dropped by one to 99 and zero units, respectively, the service company added.
Trafficmarinelink.com

Oil Jumps on Weather Concerns in Gulf of Mexico

Oil prices jumped 2% on Friday after three days of losses, driven higher as a storm formed in the Gulf of Mexico, but were on track for a weekly fall as investors braced for the return of Iranian crude supplies after officials said Iran and world powers made progress a nuclear deal.
Trafficthedallasnews.net

Oil prices climb despite increase in U.S. rig count

NEW YORK, May 21 (Xinhua) -- Oil prices advanced on Friday even after data showed an increase in weekly U.S. oil-rig count. The West Texas Intermediate for July delivery added 1.64 U.S. dollars to settle at 63.58 dollars a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude for July delivery increased 1.33 dollars to close at 66.44 dollars a barrel on the London ICE Futures Exchange.
TrafficForexTV.com

Oil Futures Close Sharply Higher For The Day, But Shed 2.7% In Week

Crude oil prices rose sharply on Friday and lifted the near month crude futures contract to its first positive close in four sessions. A report from the U.S. National Hurricane Centre that a storm forming over the Western Gulf of Mexico will likely become a cyclone over the weekend raised concerns about possible disruptions in production and supported oil prices today.
Retailspglobal.com

US marine fuel 0.5%S market struggling with oversupply, weak retail demand

Houston — Oversupply of low sulfur material and poor bunker demand has pushed US marine fuel 0.5%S cracks to their lowest levels in 2021, sources said May 21. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. The June USGC marine fuel 0.5%S/Brent swap spread was assessed on May...
Trafficspglobal.com

Stronger gas spot prices on year increase gas to coal switching in MISO, SPP

Houston — Natural gas spot prices in the Midcontinent have strengthened year on year, widening gas to coal premiums in the region and providing downside risk to natural gas generation. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. Gas prices across the Midcontinent have been trading...
Energy Industrysteelmarketupdate.com

Active Gas & Oil Rig Counts Rise in U.S., Fall in Canada

The number of active oil and gas drill rigs increased this past week for the United States, while the Canadian rig count declined, according to data released by oilfield services company Baker Hughes. The rig count is important to the steel industry because it is a leading indicator of oil country tubular goods demand.
Energy Industrydtnpf.com

Oil Futures Advance as Upbeat Eurozone PMIs Weigh on US Dollar

WASHINGTON, D.C. (DTN) -- Following three sessions of losses, oil futures nearest delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange and Brent crude traded on the Intercontinental Exchange moved higher in early trade Friday after economic data out of the eurozone showed business activity across the 19-member bloc expanded at the fastest pace in three years amid easing quarantine restrictions and a surge in pent-up demand.
Energy Industryspglobal.com

Crude rallies on US, EU demand hopes; rising supply outlooks eyed

New York — Crude futures settled higher May 21 as strong US and European economic data underscored near-term demand bullishness, though prices were still down for the week amid concerns of rising global supply. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. NYMEX July WTI settled...
Energy IndustryMySanAntonio

Rig activity remains stable, up dramatically over last year

Drilling activity remains steady as the industry continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. Oilfield services firm Baker Hughes and data analytics firm Enverus said Friday the US rig count rose two to 455 and is 137 higher than the 318 rigs at work across the country last May. There...