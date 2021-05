Will the iPhone 13 cost more or less than its predecessors? We should know for sure in September. Though it’s only been a little over six months since the iPhone 12 went on sale, Apple is reportedly setting its sights on the upcoming iPhone 13, which we’re expecting to see unveiled in September (and could end up having a different name). Along with rumors about the different models, camera specs and how the new phone might compare to the iPhone 12, the thing you really want to know: How much will the iPhone 13 cost?