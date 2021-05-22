newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baltimore, MD

Baltimore Man Sentenced to Life in Prison for Murdering Woman Believed to be a Witness in a Federal Case

Posted by 
Report Annapolis
Report Annapolis
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kYhTy_0a77z3bq00

U.S. District Judge George J. Hazel today sentenced Davon Carter, age 40, of Baltimore, to four life terms in federal prison for two counts of conspiracy to murder a witness and one count each of witness retaliation murder and witness tampering murder, related to the murder of Latrina Ashburne, age 41, on May 27, 2016. Carter was also convicted of a federal narcotics conspiracy charge, two counts of using a cellular telephone to facilitate the commission of a felony, and possession with intent to distribute marijuana. A federal jury in Baltimore convicted Carter and co-defendant Clifton Mosley, age 42, also of Baltimore, on January 29, 2020, after a three-week trial.

The sentence was announced by United States Attorney for the District of Maryland Jonathan F. Lenzner; Special Agent in Charge Maureen Dixon of the Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General; Chief Melissa R. Hyatt of the Baltimore County Police Department; Commissioner Michael Harrison of the Baltimore Police Department; Acting Special Agent in Charge Rachel Byrd of the Federal Bureau of Investigation; and Special Agent in Charge Timothy Jones of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) Baltimore Field Division.

“We will never tolerate witness tampering, intimidation, or retaliation—period,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Jonathan F. Lenzner. “Carter and Mosley’s efforts to silence a witness resulted in the death of a woman who had absolutely nothing to do with them. Carter will now serve the rest of his life in federal prison and his co-defendant also faces life in federal prison. While there is no sentence that can ease the pain of the family and friends of Latrina Ashburne for her senseless murder, I hope that they can take some comfort in the fact that Carter will never be free to walk the streets again.”

According to the evidence presented at their three-week trial, Carter and Mosley conspired to kill a witness who had provided information to law enforcement about a good friend of Carter’s, Matthew Hightower. In June 2015, Hightower was charged federally in a health care fraud scheme. While on release in the health care fraud case, the federal grand jury began investigating crimes of violence for which Hightower was implicated, including the murder of David Wutoh. In July or August 2015, Hightower learned the identity of the health care fraud whistleblower (the witness) who also had incriminating information against him relating to the Wutoh murder. Contrary to his release conditions, he began communicating with witnesses who had been in the grand jury. All the while, Carter and Mosley remained in frequent and regular contact with Hightower.

On April 19, 2016, the grand jury returned a sealed superseding indictment against Hightower charging both Hightower and Harry Crawford and with extortion and using interstate facilities for extortion resulting in the death (murder) of David Wutoh. Ten days later, the government filed a motion requesting revocation of Hightower’s release conditions based on the new charges and his prohibited contact with grand jury witnesses. The motion was granted on May 4, 2016 and Hightower was detained. Hightower was ultimately convicted of extortion resulting in Wutoh’s murder by a federal jury on September 22, 2016, after a seven-day trial and was sentenced to 380 months in federal prison.

While Hightower was detained, Carter assumed responsibility for Hightower’s marijuana distribution business, and engaged in direct communications with the source of supply. Carter also collected money and ran other errands for Hightower.

The evidence showed that on May 27, 2016, Ms. Ashburne was murdered in the early morning as she got into her car outside the home she shared with her mother in the 2900 block of Rosalind Avenue in Baltimore’s Cylburn neighborhood. The police reported that an unknown male approached and shot Ms. Ashburne in the upper body as she tried to run. She was not robbed. At the time, the police also released a video they said showed the suspect running away from the scene.

The witness lived next door to Ms. Ashburne. The witness contacted law enforcement to report the murder and that she believed she was the intended target. The investigation showed that Mosley’s phone was in the area at the time of the murder and in contact with Carter’s phone. In addition, vehicles owned by the mother of Carter’s girlfriend and by Hightower were captured on surveillance video driving slowly through the area as if the driver were looking for someone. The evidence at trial established that Carter and Mosley each drove one of the vehicles.

Mosley faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison for each of the two conspiracy counts and for the witness retaliation and witness tampering murder charges. Mosley also faces a maximum of five years in prison for distribution of marijuana. Judge Hazel has not yet scheduled a sentencing date for Mosley.

View All 3 Commentsarrow_down
Report Annapolis

Report Annapolis

Annapolis, MD
14K+
Followers
1K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for accurate, responsible and meaningful coverage of news stories within Annapolis and Anne Arundel County.

 http://www.reportannapolis.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Government
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Government
County
Baltimore County, MD
City
Baltimore, MD
Baltimore County, MD
Crime & Safety
Baltimore County, MD
Government
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Witness Tampering#Murder Charges#Felony Murder#Federal Prison#Felony Charges#Federal Charges#Acting Special Agent#Baltimore Field Division#Cylburn#Atf#Man#Grand Jury Witnesses#Police#Charge Timothy Jones#Crimes#Judge Hazel#Extortion#Conspiracy#United States Attorney#Charge Maureen Dixon
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Baltimore, MDPosted by
Report Annapolis

Baltimore Man Pleads Guilty to Participating in a Conspiracy to Distribute Crack Cocaine

Victor Davis, age 41, of Baltimore, Maryland, pleaded guilty on May 4, 2021, to conspiracy to distribute and posses with the intent to distribute cocaine base (crack cocaine). As part of his plea agreement, Davis admitted that during his participation in the conspiracy the members of the drug conspiracy distributed between 28 grams and 112 grams of crack cocaine.
Cecil County, MDPosted by
Report Annapolis

Winchester, Cecil County Man Sentenced to More Than Three Years in Federal Prison for Illegal Possession of a Firearm

U.S. District Judge Paul W. Grimm today sentenced Michael Bailey, age 32, of Winchester, Maryland, to 40 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release, for possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. Bailey, a previously convicted felon, sold a firearm to a member of the Gregory Butler Drug Trafficking Organization (DTO) in Baltimore in exchange for heroin cut with fentanyl. (Six members of the Gregory Butler DTO are alleged to be part of the NFL criminal enterprise in southwest Baltimore, engaging in a pattern of criminal racketeering activity including acts involving murder, narcotics trafficking and smuggling, illegal firearms possession, bribery, witness intimidation, and witness retaliation. The term NFL stands for Normandy, Franklin, and Loudon, which are three adjacent streets that run through the Edmondson Village.)
Annapolis, MDPosted by
Report Annapolis

Annapolis Man Sentenced to Nearly 40 Years in Federal Prison in Connection With MS-13 Gang Activities

Chief U.S. District Court Judge James K. Bredar sentenced Fermin Gomez-Jimenez, age 23, of Annapolis, Maryland, to 38 years in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release, for his role in a conspiracy to participate in a racketeering enterprise and for using, carrying, and discharging a firearm during a crime of violence, in connection with his MS-13 gang activities.
Baltimore, MDPosted by
Report Annapolis

Baltimore Drug Dealer Pleads Guilty to Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of Drug Trafficking

Daniel Taylor, age 36, of Baltimore, Maryland, pleaded guilty yesterday to possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking. The plea was announced by Acting United States Attorney for the District of Maryland Jonathan F. Lenzner; Special Agent in Charge Timothy Jones of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) Baltimore Field Division; and Commissioner Michael Harrison of the Baltimore Police Department.
Glen Burnie, MDPosted by
Report Annapolis

Glen Burnie Man Facing Federal Indictment for Impersonating a U.S. Marshal

A federal grand jury has indicted Renul Barnet Forbes, a/k/a “Michael Renul,” “Breion Jones,” and “Bree Jones,” age 32, of Glen Burnie, Maryland, on the federal charges of false personation of a federal officer and possession of a fraudulently made government seal. The indictment was returned on March 25, 2021 and was unsealed at his initial appearance on May 3, 2021.
Anne Arundel County, MDPosted by
Report Annapolis

Authorities Announce Indictments in Connection With Gang Activity, Drug Trafficking in Anne Arundel County

Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh and Anne Arundel Police Chief Amal Awad has announced the indictments of 7 defendants for multiple charges including participation in a criminal organization, assault, and conspiracy to distribute drugs, and firearm-related counts. An additional 8 defendants were charged with drug and firearm-related counts in Anne Arundel County, Baltimore City, and Baltimore County.
Maryland StatePosted by
Report Annapolis

Man Threatening Woman With Gun Arrested In Salisbury Wicomico County

Responding to a report of a man holding a gun to a woman’s head, Maryland state troopers were able to locate and arrest the man last night in Wicomico County. The suspect is identified as Kwelli T. L. Green, 19, of Salisbury, Md. He is charged with first and second degree assault, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, possessing a firearm while under 21 yrs. of age, wear/carrying/transporting a firearm on their person, wear/carrying/transporting a loaded firearm on their person, and two drug charges.
Wheaton, MDPosted by
Report Annapolis

Suspect Charged for Armed Robbery of AT&T Store in Wheaton, Montgomery County Police Say

Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police - Major Crimes Division have charged Anthony Carlos Thomas, Jr., age 18, of the 5800 block of Eastern Avenue in Northeast, Washington, D.C., with armed robbery offenses related to the May 4 armed robbery of an AT&T store located in Wheaton. On May 7, Thomas Jr. was arrested by officers from the Laurel Police Department after Thomas Jr. committed a similar robbery at an AT&T store in Laurel.
Anne Arundel County, MDPosted by
Report Annapolis

Police Release Picture of Suspect After Woman is Raped in Glen Burnie

Anne Arundel County Police released a photo of the alleged suspect in connection with the rape of a woman in Glen Burnie. On Wednesday April 28, 2021, at approximately 10:00 p.m. officers from the Anne Arundel County Police Department responded to the 6300 block of Ritchie Highway for a rape that just occurred. The adult female victim stated she had a ride arranged for her where she was picked up by an adult male in the 800 block of Elkridge Landing Road, Linthicum, Maryland. The male then drove her to the 6300 block of Ritchie Highway. The victim advised the driver drove her around the parking lot where he parked by a set of dumpsters. The male then pulled the victim from the car and pulled her behind the dumpsters. A witness observed this action take place and responded to the hotel lobby where she told the clerk to call 911.