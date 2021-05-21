newsbreak-logo
Netflix in search of executive to oversee gaming expansion - source

By Eva Mathews
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CSKPP_0a77ymwX00
The Netflix logo is seen on their office in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S. July 16, 2018. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo

Netflix Inc (NFLX.O) is looking to hire an executive to oversee its expansion into videogames, a person familiar with the matter said, a sign that it is ramping up efforts to grow beyond its traditional business as streaming competition intensifies.

The move comes at a time when the video gaming industry has benefited from a surge in demand from gamers staying at home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Netflix has experimented with interactive programming in the past with movies such as "Black Mirror: Bandersnatch" and "You vs. Wild" that enabled viewers to decide the characters' moves. It has also created games based on shows "Stranger Things" and "La casa de Papel (Money Heist)".

The Information reported earlier on Friday Netflix had discussed offering a bundle of games similar to Apple's online subscription offering, Apple Arcade, as an option.

While the details of the company's games strategy are still very much in flux, it has decided that the games will not feature advertising, the report said.

Reuters

Reuters

