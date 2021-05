The latest Dell XPS 13 is the best overall laptop money can buy. If you want to snag our favorite all-around notebook for a stellar price, this deal is for you. For a limited time, you can get the Dell XPS 13 with Core i7 CPU for just $872 via coupon, "50OFF699". It normally retails for $1,050, so that's $178 off its normal price. It's this configuration XPS 13's lowest price yet and one of the best laptop deals out there.