More detailed Pixel 6 renders show off camera design, display specs

Google’s next flagship offering will be the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. There is still the Google Pixel 5a but we are not sure if the tech giant will be ready to reveal it in time for the virtual Google I/O 2021. A mid-range Pixel phone is usually introduced every year by the company at its very own developer conference but we’re not expecting much now since a lot has changed because of the pandemic. As for the next-gen Pixel smartphone series, we can expect more related details will surface until the official product announcement sometime in Q4 or maybe even earlier.