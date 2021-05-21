newsbreak-logo
More detailed Pixel 6 renders show off camera design, display specs

By Ron Amadeo
Ars Technica
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Pixel 6 leaks are coming in fast and furious. After leaker Jon Prosser debuted the new Pixel 6 design last week, another source has come forward corroborating the design: OnLeaks. The venerable leaker has produced renders for the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro with new details and specs. OnLeaks has an excellent track record with making accurate early renders, especially for Pixel devices. These renders are based on CAD files that OnLeaks has somehow acquired; the files are usually passed around early so accessory manufacturers can be ready for launch.

