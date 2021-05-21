Microsoft shares its vision of the future of Teams meetings and hybrid work
Microsoft has learned a lot about how to implement a hybrid work model over the past couple of months, and today the company shared new resources to help its customers adapt to this new normal. A lot of companies around the world have been forced to transition to a more flexible approach to work since the beginning of the COVID-19, and Microsoft itself is still in the processing of implementing a hybrid work model for its 160,000 employees.www.onmsft.com