House Republicans Offer $400B Counter Offer on Infrastructure

Negotiations in Washington continue as Democrats and Republicans try to come to an agreement on how to bring President Biden's $2 trillion infrastructure package to life. Democrats have applauded the American Jobs Plan but Republicans say the plan is far too broad. Last month, Senate Republicans unveiled a much more narrow plan that is about a quarter the size of Biden's sweeping $2.3 trillion proposal and focuses narrowly on broadband access and traditional infrastructure projects. The GOP plan would cost about $568 billion and includes "baseline” spending of $260.5 billion for highways.