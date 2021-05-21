newsbreak-logo
Congress & Courts

House Republicans Offer $400B Counter Offer on Infrastructure

By Jessica Lombardo
Asphalt Contractor
Asphalt Contractor
 2 days ago
Negotiations in Washington continue as Democrats and Republicans try to come to an agreement on how to bring President Biden's $2 trillion infrastructure package to life. Democrats have applauded the American Jobs Plan but Republicans say the plan is far too broad. Last month, Senate Republicans unveiled a much more narrow plan that is about a quarter the size of Biden's sweeping $2.3 trillion proposal and focuses narrowly on broadband access and traditional infrastructure projects. The GOP plan would cost about $568 billion and includes "baseline” spending of $260.5 billion for highways.

Fort Atkinson, WI
Asphalt Contractor provides HMA material producers, highway contractors and public works officials with critical "how-to" information on the process of HMA production, paving, and preservation. It also delivers the latest information and updates on equipment for the on-road paving industry and the technologies and innovations that affect it. Asphalt Contractor is the only magazine that is dedicated to asphalt producers and contractors.

