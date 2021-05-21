newsbreak-logo
Tribune shareholders approve Alden buyout of Hartford Courant, other U.S. newspapers

By Zachary Vasile
Hartford Business
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Hartford Courant, Connecticut’s largest daily newspaper, is headed toward new ownership. According to a report from the Chicago Tribune, investors in Tribune Publishing Co., which owns the Courant and several other highly visible U.S. publications, voted Friday morning to approve the company’s sale to Alden Global Capital, a New York-based hedge fund that has become notorious for buying up financially distressed newspapers and then aggressively cutting costs, including staff.

