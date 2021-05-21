Chevrolet Corvette Production To Be Halted Next Week
The C8 Corvette is one of the hottest cars in North America. Unlike most other temporary plant closures, this one is not due to the global chip shortage. Over the last few months, news about assembly lines pausing and shutting down has almost exclusively been a result of the ongoing global microchip shortage. GM’s not unfamiliar with this issue as it has impacted more than 277,000 vehicles so far. This time, however, the Chevrolet Corvette’s factory output hiatus is not related.motorillustrated.com