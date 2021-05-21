Chevrolet Corvette Production To Be Halted Next Week

Pickup trucks are not only some of the most popular vehicles for sale in the United States, but they are also some of the most profitable. Automakers have been steadily cranking the price up on these formerly spartan pickups recently, as Detroit embraces tech and features commonly associated with vehicles wearing a three-pointed star. Of course not everyone has the money to get into one of these trucks, nor is everyone ready to deal with their ever-increasing footprint. Mid-size offerings have returned as an alternative, but even those trucks are fairly large these days. This has led automakers like Ford and Hyundai to introduce even smaller trucks like Maverick and Santa Cruz models. GM is also working on such a truck down in Brazil, known as the Chevrolet Montana. But could this new truck make its way stateside?