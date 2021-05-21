Photos of a Cicada Breaking Free from Its Shell

The past year has been a state of absolute turmoil for most of us. On the work front, it has been a total nightmare with unprecedented layoffs, pay cuts, and the like. People either found themselves without a job or stuck in a job without the chance to move on to a better one. Tim Da Jeweler, self-made luxury jeweler and jewel designer, considers the pandemic to be the perfect excuse to make a drastic change in one’s life. Here, he talks about breaking the cycle and taking a risk before it is too late. “I used to work for an agency selling insurance. It was a job that very nearly was the end of me. I wanted to do something bigger and better in my life,” says Tim Da Jeweler. In 2015, he realized his dream when he began designing and selling earrings on eBay as a hobby. When his designs and sales started to take off, to him, it was like a light bulb went off, and a new passion was born. Tim was able to experiment further in his innovative design process shortly after the founding of TSV Jewelers, crafting earrings, rings, and specializing in custom pendants.