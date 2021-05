When car shoppers weigh the pros and cons of electric vehicles, two things usually play a key role in which model they buy. The first is the purchase price. The second is the EV’s range. A major concern is that the vehicle’s actual range will be shorter than the estimates, making it difficult to count on the vehicle for long trips. But one EV, the 2020 Porsche Taycan 4S, actually outperformed its range estimate.