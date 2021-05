Coco Gauff outlasted Yulia Putintseva in a first-round match that took just short of three hours Monday as the WTA's 2021 Italian Open got underway in Rome. It took a two-hour, 57-minute battle royal for Gauff, the 17-year-old American, to overcome Putintseva of Kazakhstan 7-5, 4-6, 6-4 in the highlight match of the round of 64. Gauff moves onto the second round Wednesday against 17th-seeded Maria Sakkari of Greece, who also played a marathon first-round match Monday, defeating Polona Hercog of Slovenia in three sets, 7-6 (6), 3-6, 6-2.