The Phil Campbell Bobcats are one series away from earning a spot in the Class 3A baseball finals in Montgomery. Phil Campbell used a five-run first inning to route Fyffe in game three of the Class 3A quarterfinals Saturday 13-0. The Bobcats will host top-ranked Piedmont Thursday at 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; if necessary, game three will be Friday at 1 p.m.