If there’s a knock to the driving experience, it becomes evident when the door is slammed shut: The Z is a bit tinny. A Porsche 911 or SL-class Mercedes-Benz, it is not. That’s soon forgiven when the car starts moving. The engine is smoooth and, yes, we meant to spell it with an extra O. The steering wheel is properly placed. The location of the gearshift and pedal make sense. The windowsills may seem a little high, but by today’s standards they’re par for the course. Maybe the seats are also a little flat by the current yardstick, but remember the facts: The car came out in the fall of 1969. Compared to the rest of its graduating class, the Z was years ahead.