Homeowners in a seller’s market face a conundrum. On one hand, their home is worth more than it has ever been. But on the other hand, if they decide to sell it and buy a new one, they’re going to face stiff competition. You can expect high prices in a competitive housing market where homes are selling in record time. It can be tricky to know exactly what path to take. Should you buy a house before selling your current home, or should you sell your house first then buy?