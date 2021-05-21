Volvo Canada’s Tow For Life Service Is For All Volvo Owners
Drive a beautiful 1969 Volvo 142? You’re covered. Volvo will cover the first 50 km of the tow to the nearest authorized retailer. Yes, the snow’s melted, the leaves are out, and it’s getting hotter outside – road trip season is back! As Canada slowly emerges from the lockdown, you might be tempted to go for a long drive to visit friends or relatives you haven’t seen in a long time. If you own any Volvo from any vintage, Volvo Canada’s got your back.motorillustrated.com