Why federal CRA requirement on IMBs is not necessary
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell recently announced his support to extend the Community Reinvestment Act (CRA) to nonbanks. The Community Home Lenders Association can’t speak for other nonbank sectors — but applying CRA to independent mortgage bankers seems like a solution in search of a problem. The Urban Institute regularly cites statistics showing IMBs do a better job than banks of serving underserved borrowers, as measured by metrics such as FICO scores and debt to income ratios. A November 2020 Greenlighting Institute Report concluded that in California “Non-bank lenders make twice as many home purchase loans to low-income borrowers as mainstream banks.”www.housingwire.com