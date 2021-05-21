newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

Why federal CRA requirement on IMBs is not necessary

By Scott Olson
Housing Wire
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFederal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell recently announced his support to extend the Community Reinvestment Act (CRA) to nonbanks. The Community Home Lenders Association can’t speak for other nonbank sectors — but applying CRA to independent mortgage bankers seems like a solution in search of a problem. The Urban Institute regularly cites statistics showing IMBs do a better job than banks of serving underserved borrowers, as measured by metrics such as FICO scores and debt to income ratios. A November 2020 Greenlighting Institute Report concluded that in California “Non-bank lenders make twice as many home purchase loans to low-income borrowers as mainstream banks.”

www.housingwire.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mortgage Loans#Cra#Fha Mortgage#Imb#Federal Loans#Compliance Requirements#Capital Requirements#Mortgage Borrowers#Regulatory Standards#The Urban Institute#Ltv#Fair Housing#Ginnie Mae#Fdic#The Federal Reserve#Federal Home Loan Bank#Fha#Rhs#Fannie Mae#Freddie Mac
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Real Estate
Related
Real EstatePosted by
Money

Today's Mortgage Rates Ease Back Down | May 24, 2021

The average rate on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage starts the week lower today, decreasing to 3.356%. Rates are also down for most other loan categories, with the 5/1 adjustable rate purchase and refinance loans the only exceptions. The latest rate on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage is 3.356%. The latest rate...
U.S. Politicsbitcoin.com

Fed Begins to Taper QE- US Central Bank Removes $351 Billion in Liquidity via Reverse Repos

After pumping extreme amounts of liquidity into markets, the U.S. Federal Reserve seems to be tapering back monetary easing policy via reverse repos (RRP). Following this week’s published minutes report from the Fed’s April monetary policy meeting, it seemed as though members of the central bank were prepared to discuss rolling back large-scale Treasury and mortgage-backed securities (MBS) purchases. This week, during a three-day period, the U.S. central bank removed $351 billion in liquidity according to reports.
Real EstateFOX6Now.com Milwaukee

FHFA's new mortgage refinance option could cut payments by hundreds for some homeowners

The federal government is set to begin offering more mortgage refinance options for low-income borrowers beginning June 5, 2021. The Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA), a regulator for the mortgage finance industry, announced earlier this year that in order to better serve those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and economic downturn, it would begin offering a new mortgage refinance option to low-income borrowers who hold loans backed by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, the government-controlled mortgage giants backing about half of all mortgages in the U.S. The FHFA estimates this refinance option could save borrowers from $100 to $250 on their monthly payment.
Congress & Courtsthemreport.com

New Bill Eases the Obstacles in FHA Appraisals

HR 3008, sponsored by Rep. Brad Sherman, Chair of the House Subcommittee on Investor Protection and Capital Markets, and Rep. Van Taylor, makes it easier for homebuyers to purchase a home with a Federal Housing Administration (FHA) mortgage. The Homebuyer Assistance Act of 2021 would reduce a number of hurdles which appraisers currently face before they are allowed to perform appraisals for home purchases financed by an FHA mortgage. Federal standards set for FHA appraisers would be brought in line with the federal minimum requirements already in place for other home mortgages, particularly those purchased by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.
Real EstateHousing Wire

How does the FHFA 7% loan cap on GSEs affect originators?

As you probably know by now, the Federal Housing and Finance Agency has limited GSEs to a 7% cap on loan purchases for second home and investment properties. This means that lenders who sell these types of loans to Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac will be subject to restrictions if their volume exceeds 7%.
Real Estatenationalmortgagenews.com

How mortgage servicers can prepare for a crackdown from the CFPB

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau is drawing a line in the sand for the mortgage servicing industry with new guidance and proposed revisions to its mortgage servicing rules. The CFPB expects that the impending expiration of federal foreclosure and forbearance protections for mortgagees will increase the risk of borrower harm and produce a wave of foreclosures. In a spate of activity from March to early May, the Bureau ended any hopes of leniency for mortgage servicers, as the industry continues to grapple with the complex patchwork of federal, state, and investor rules and guidance for working with affected borrowers. The overarching message from the CFPB is clear: for mortgage servicers, noncompliance is not an option.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
pymnts

Fed's Powell Wants New Input On Digital Currencies

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell wants more input on digital currencies as the new form of money gains in popularity, according to a Thursday (May 20) press release. In a video posted Thursday, the Fed chair said the agency had been looking at all the changes happening with digital currencies.
Real EstatePosted by
Money

Mortgages Rates End the Week Higher | May 22 & 23, 2021

After bumping around through the week, mortgage ended higher. The average rate for a 30-year fixed-rate loan increased from 3.351% on Monday to 3.382% on Friday. Rates for most other loan types were also trending up. In a housing market that has remained red hot, low mortgage rates are making...
Real Estatempamag.com

Cutting through the confusion of the GSEs' lending limits

In the month and a half since the GSEs announced a 7% cap on purchases of second home and investment property loans confusion still persists in the mortgage marketplace. We’ve seen somewhat uneven policy rollouts between Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, as well as mixed messaging on the timeframe of this limit and how these rules will be enforced. It’s a kind of big-picture limit that mortgage professionals aren’t used to, coming at a time when many are looking at these non-owner-occupied channels to fill out pipeline volume as refinances tail off. Answers remain unclear and only a few players are positioned to cut through the confusion.
House RentPosted by
pymnts

Treasury Department Issues $6.1 Billion To Help Renters, Landlords

The Department of the Treasury announced Friday (May 21) that it has distributed $6.1 billion to help landlords and tenants through the Emergency Rental Assistance (ERA) program. Part of the American Rescue Plan, the $21.6 billion ERA program is designed to prevent evictions and “ensure basic housing security for millions...
Economyaba.com

OCC to ‘Reconsider’ CRA Revamp; Pauses Compliance for Certain Provisions

The OCC today said it will formally “reconsider” the agency’s June 2020 final rule revising the agency’s Community Reinvestment Act rules and that banks subject to the rule may pause efforts to comply with it. “While this reconsideration is ongoing, the OCC will not object to the suspension of the development of systems for, or other implementation of, provisions with a compliance date of Jan. 1, 2023, or Jan. 1, 2024, under the 2020 CRA rule,” the agency said.
Real Estatefox5atlanta.com

Is the mortgage refinance boom ending? What to consider now

The COVID-19 pandemic unleashed a financial tidal wave that left many Americans struggling in the wake of job losses and reduced earnings. For some homeowners, however, the pandemic did have one positive side effect: record low interest rates for mortgage refinancing. As refinancing rates reached historic lows, mortgage refinancing activity...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
TheStreet

AFC Statement On Senate CRA Of OCC's True Lender Rule

WASHINGTON, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- American Fintech Council Chief Executive Officer Garry Reeder released the following statement today after the U.S. Senate approved a resolution to roll back the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency's True Lender rule, which will now be considered by the U.S. House of Representatives:
Public HealthDaily Item

The almighty credit score isn’t as reliable post-COVID, fed says

The Federal Reserve warned that credit scores — the all-powerful number that can determine if a consumer is able to qualify for a loan, rent a home or even buy car insurance — might have gotten less reliable during the coronavirus pandemic. Scores for homeowners who took advantage of payment...