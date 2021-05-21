Golden State Warriors must prepare for another defensive battle

The Utah Jazz entered this game really needing to win in order to feel good about their hold on the number one seed, and they couldn’t pull it off. The Golden State Warriors, who have been playing very well as of late, are desperate to hold onto the eight seed so that they only have to win one play-in game to secure their spot in the playoffs this year. They sure played not just like a desperate team but a team that nobody wants to see in the postseason this year. Anything is possible when you have Stephen Curry on your team.