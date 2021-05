West Virginia's 2021 recruiting class did the trick. At some point during the coaching staff's first year on campus and while assembling the 2020 class, the whispers appeared and then grew louder that the Mountaineers could have a substantial haul in 2021. Top 25 nationally? That was a goal, but it was at the mercy of many other schools and the work they did. Highest-ranked in school history? That was another goal, and WVU was in charge of that one.