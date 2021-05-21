New England College requiring vaccination for fall return

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleNew England College in Henniker says it will require that students attending classes on campus this fall be fully vaccinated, as well as faculty and staff. “With the COVID-19 vaccine now widely available throughout the country, we will add it to our list of required vaccinations,” President Michele Perkins said in a statement Friday. “With limited exceptions, all students attending classes on campus in fall 2021 must be fully vaccinated. Faculty and staff must also be fully vaccinated by August 1, 2021 if they work on campus.”

