It was another banner season for Eastern Alamance on the gridiron, even if the Eagles did have to take the field in the spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic. EAHS finished in second place in the Mid-State Conference standings and advanced to the second round of the NCHSAA 3A East Region state playoffs. The Eagles suffered a pair of losses to Western Alamance, including a heartbreaker in the playoffs, for their only blemishes in a 6-2 overall finish.