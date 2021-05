On May 13, 1917, three shepherd girls report seeing apparitions of the Virgin Mary near Fatima, Portugal, for the first time. Lucia Santos and her cousins, Jacinta and Francisco Marto, claim they were visited by a luminous lady, who they believed to be the Virgin Mary. For the next sixth months, the children claimed to be visited by “Our Lady of Fatima” on the 13th day of each month at approximately noon. According to Santos’ accounts, the lady told the children to do penance and to make sacrifices to save sinners, and she stressed the importance of saying the Rosary every day to bring peace to the world. On July 13, the lady is said to have entrusted the girls with three secrets, which were revealed in 1941 in a document written by Santos.