Of Bird and Cage Is an Absurd Musical Narrative Experience – Review in 3 Minutes
Of Bird and Cage is a story-driven music game developed by Capricia Productions and published by All in! Games. You play as Gitta, a 25-year-old drug addict trying to escape both a physical and mental prison. Unlike traditional narrative games, Of Bird and Cage intertwines its heavy metal soundtrack into the storytelling. Players can expect to solve puzzles, make decisions on the fly and test their reflexes with quick-time events, all while fighting for survival.