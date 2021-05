Several area golfers vied for NCHSAA state boys golf titles on Monday. Here’s how they fared. Class 3A: Forestview’s Nick Norman tied for second at the 3A boys golf state championship, his 2-under 70 a shot behind T.C. Roberson’s Lucas Benjamin Ward. The Jaguar talent was one of four just behind the individual champion, among them Northwood’s Jacob Conklin, Cameron Hardison of J.H. Rose and Terry Sanford’s Ethan Paschal.