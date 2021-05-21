newsbreak-logo
French COVID-19 indicators improve further

French COVID-19 indicators improved further on Friday, with the health ministry reporting 3,631 people in intensive care units with COVID-19, down by 138 from Thursday, while the overall number of COVID patients also fell again to just over 20,000.

France also reported 109 new coronavirus deaths in hospitals, compared with 173 on Friday last week, and 305 on Friday three weeks ago. The total number of deaths stands at 108,437.

The ministry also reported 12,800 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total to 5.58 million, after revising the cumulative total down by 348,846 on Thursday to elimate the double-counting of people who have been tested several times.

France reported 123 new coronavirus deaths on Friday, and the seven-day moving average of daily deaths fell below 150 for the first time since mid-October.

