Community members will take to streets to 'March Against Murder' Saturday

Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

(PORTLAND, Ore.) On Saturday, community members are planning to take to the North Portland streets in a “March Against Murder,” calling for an end to gun violence in the city, KOIN reports.

The march will begin at Peninsula Park at 1 p.m. on Saturday and will end at Woodlawn Park.

Diedra Coleman, who grew up in Portland and has since moved to Chicago, told KOIN the increasing number of shootings in the city is troubling.

“It just really disturbs me to hear about gun violence, especially here in Portland,” Coleman said. “I’ve moved and lived away in Chicago for many years and I’ve seen the effect of gun violence on predominantly Black young males and it’s just really devastating and I hope we can move toward a solution soon.”

Community leader Royal Harris said he invites everyone to participate in Saturday’s march.

“The March Against Murder is for every citizen in Portland, not just Black,” Harris said. “The reason we are focusing on Black men, we are disproportionately dying and as you can see we are Black but white people are dying too. The reason is that conflict has gotten to the point where death is a legitimate problem solver and we have to attack and address that.”

Coleman said it’s important that the community come together and find their voice.

“I think a lot of times when it comes to gun violence, the main issue is that people aren’t speaking out – people are afraid of how they might be impacted or retaliation,” she said. “So it’s really important for communities to rise up and unite and lift up their voice and find ways to combat gun violence in their communities, so it’s very inspiring.”

According to Portland Police Chief Chuck Lovell, extra patrols will continue to be out in areas where vigils and memorials for victims of gun violence take place, in an effort to prevent shootings. PPB is also working closely with the FBI to respond to gun violence calls.