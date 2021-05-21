newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Portland, OR

Community members will take to streets to 'March Against Murder' Saturday

Posted by 
Portland Report
Portland Report
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23WpXc_0a77upCe00
Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

(PORTLAND, Ore.) On Saturday, community members are planning to take to the North Portland streets in a “March Against Murder,” calling for an end to gun violence in the city, KOIN reports.

The march will begin at Peninsula Park at 1 p.m. on Saturday and will end at Woodlawn Park.

Diedra Coleman, who grew up in Portland and has since moved to Chicago, told KOIN the increasing number of shootings in the city is troubling.

“It just really disturbs me to hear about gun violence, especially here in Portland,” Coleman said. “I’ve moved and lived away in Chicago for many years and I’ve seen the effect of gun violence on predominantly Black young males and it’s just really devastating and I hope we can move toward a solution soon.”

Community leader Royal Harris said he invites everyone to participate in Saturday’s march.

“The March Against Murder is for every citizen in Portland, not just Black,” Harris said. “The reason we are focusing on Black men, we are disproportionately dying and as you can see we are Black but white people are dying too. The reason is that conflict has gotten to the point where death is a legitimate problem solver and we have to attack and address that.”

Coleman said it’s important that the community come together and find their voice.

“I think a lot of times when it comes to gun violence, the main issue is that people aren’t speaking out – people are afraid of how they might be impacted or retaliation,” she said. “So it’s really important for communities to rise up and unite and lift up their voice and find ways to combat gun violence in their communities, so it’s very inspiring.”

According to Portland Police Chief Chuck Lovell, extra patrols will continue to be out in areas where vigils and memorials for victims of gun violence take place, in an effort to prevent shootings. PPB is also working closely with the FBI to respond to gun violence calls.

View All 5 Commentsarrow_down
Portland Report

Portland Report

Portland, OR
1K+
Followers
467
Post
284K+
Views
ABOUT

With Portland Report, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oregon Government
Portland, OR
Government
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Crime & Safety
Local
Oregon Society
Portland, OR
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Fbi#Portland Police#White People#Police Violence#Police Shootings#Chicago#Getty Images#Ppb#Fbi#Community Members#Peninsula Park#Woodlawn Park#Ore#Koin Reports#Gun#Calling
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Society
News Break
Politics
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Portland, ORPosted by
Portland Report

Fire at southeast Portland apartment complex leaves two injured

(PORTLAND, Ore.) Two people were taken to a hospital after a fire broke out at an apartment complex in southeast Portland early Thursday, FOX 12 reports. Portland Fire and Rescue firefighters responded to an apartment near the 16000 block of Southeast Stark Street around 1 a.m. Once crews arrived at the scene, the fire was upgraded to a two-alarm fire.
Portland, ORPosted by
Portland Report

Suspect arrested after shots fired inside NE Portland apartment

(PORTLAND, Ore.) Police said they arrested a suspect early Thursday after he allegedly shot several bullets through a bedroom door in an apartment, FOX 12 reports. Officers responded to an apartment in the 3300 block of Northeast 162nd Avenue around 12:57 a.m. on a report of shots fired. It was determined that two adults and a 5-year-old boy were hiding in the bedroom of the apartment. None of them were injured.
Portland, ORoregonherald.com

Man Shot And Seriously Wouded in Old Town

PORTLAND, Oregon - On Sunday, May 16, 2021 at 7:21 a.m., officers from the Central Precinct were dispatched to a shooting call in the area of Northwest 6th Avenue and Northwest Flanders Street. Officers located an adult male victim with serious gunshot injuries. The victim was transported to an hospital by ambulance. His injuries are serious but not believed to be life threatening.
Portland, ORPosted by
KGW

The Story's #HeyHelp micro-donation drives

PORTLAND, Ore. — We have started offering up a new segment each week during The Story with Dan Haggerty called "Hey Help" – it's a chance to highlight non-profits doing crucial work in Oregon and SW Washington. The routine is simple. Each week, Dan will present a new organization he'd...
Portland, ORPosted by
The Oregonian

Open mic vigils in Portland will create ‘chain reaction of acknowledgment’ for those who have died

Just before the coronavirus pandemic threw most of the world into a series of lockdowns, Andre Middleton lost an uncle to an overdose. Though the death of his uncle was devastating, Middleton, the executive director of Friends of Noise, a youth arts nonprofit, said he was able to grieve his uncle in ways that helped process the loss -- he viewed the body and celebrated his uncle’s life.
Portland, ORColumbian

One person injured in latest Portland shooting

In the latest incident of gun violence in Portland, police are investigating a Sunday shooting on the outer eastside that left a man hospitalized with injuries. The shooting marked the third this weekend being investigated by a special team looking to break a simmering “cycle of violence.”. Officers responded to...
KXL

FBI Portland Police Double Up On Gun Violence

PORTLAND, Ore– Three murders in a week caught everyone’s attention. The FBI and Portland Police teamed up over the weekend to attempt to break up a vicious cycle of violence. Still there were two shootings Sunday. A woman was found dead and a man was seriously injured. So far this month five people have been killed.
Portland, ORNew Haven Register

Police seek suspects in possible bias crime assault

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help to identify people involved in an assault east of Portland at Glenn Otto Park near the Sandy River. At about 7:36 p.m., deputies responded to a report of an assault in Troutdale and found two men...