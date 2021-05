As I get older, my love for 30 minute vegetarian meals grows. Being an adult is TOUGH. So if I can still make delicious and healthy meals but in a short amount of time I am so in. After working all day, the last thing you want to do is spend 2 hours in the kitchen, even if you love cooking. To me (outside of the blog) long, slow recipes are saved for the weekends and quick or easy recipes are all the rage on my work nights. Cue this Peanut Butter Stir Fry. It’s so easy to make and has a ton of options. Choose your favourite grain (I like rice in this case), your favourite vegetables for stir fry and your choice of protein (optional, but a great addition). The real star is the vegan stir fry sauce- and most things are going to go great with it! No one needs to work hard AFTER the workday is done, so make this easy gluten free stir fry to fill up your belly and free up your evening!