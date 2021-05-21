newsbreak-logo
North Carolina man sues over fumes from South Carolina mill

FOX Carolina
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina homeowner is suing a pulp and paper mill in South Carolina over its fumes, which he says smells like rotten eggs and which nearby residents say have caused headaches and sore throats. The Charlotte Observer reports Kenny White, who lives in the Ballantyne area of Charlotte, filed the private-nuisance, class-action lawsuit against New-Indy Containerboard of Catawba, South Carolina, in federal court in Rock Hill on Tuesday. The plant, which is a joint venture that involves New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, is specifically accused in the lawsuit of polluting areas of the Carolinas with “noxious and harmful hydrogen sulfide emissions.”

