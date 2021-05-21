Line Reading

Support Hyperallergic’s independent arts journalism. Become a member today ». On meme reporting: “We know people are going to get in the door by seeing one clever piece of this whole story. So, how do we make sure that when we’re writing about this, that we’re providing context? We also need to think about who’s talking about it….Is this just a media Twitter thing? Or has it gone beyond that? Who’s talking about it?…Beware of bots. This was a really big problem in 2016 because we had meme bot accounts. So there were a lot of news organizations that were embedding memes from these bots and that’s not great. So we’re always checking. We’re like: Who’s tweeting it? Did they make it? Are they real people? And just thinking about those questions, which are the questions you ask as a journalist: Who am I talking to? What is their background? Can I trust them as a source?”