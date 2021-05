Emery traveled to Juab on Saturday to kickoff the first weekend of the 3A State Baseball Tournament. The Spartans first took on Morgan in a lopsided affair. Emery scored in each of the first three innings, capped off by a five-run third to take a commanding 10-0 lead. The Spartans never looked back and went on to win the game 12-1 in five innings. Ryker Jensen led the team with four RBIs while Luke Stilson completed the game from the bump. He only gave up one hit and one run while striking out seven through five innings.