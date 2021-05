Following a rare weekend off Placerville Speedway is ready to get back at it this Friday and Saturday with a diverse doubleheader. On Friday the El Dorado County Fairgrounds bullring welcomes California International Motor Contest Association Speedweek for the second straight year. The finest IMCA dirt modified and sport mod drivers in the Golden State will be on hand to tackle the challenging quarter-mile. The Placerville appearance marks the penultimate round of action for Speedweek and should play a pivotal role in its outcome.