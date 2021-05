An early look at Boise’s proposed revamped zoning code shows a revamp that would allow more housing in more neighborhoods. Earlier this month, the City of Boise released a draft of the first of three parts of its rewritten zoning code as part of a multi-year process to build the code from the ground up for the first time in decades. The process began under former Mayor Dave Bieter and continues under Mayor Lauren McLean with the assistance of national land-use consulting firm Clarion Associates.