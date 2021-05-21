newsbreak-logo
REPUBLICANS SUPPORT MOTION TO END COVID-19 STATE OF EMERGENCY

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Thursday, State Representative E. Werner Reschke made a motion for the Legislature to consider a resolution that would end Governor Brown’s COVID-19 emergency orders. A release from the Oregon House Republican Caucus said the historically long state of emergency will soon end its 15th month, despite access to vaccines.

