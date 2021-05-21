newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

MD Financial Management Inc. Has $1.24 Million Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

By Christopher Mengel
modernreaders.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMD Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 8,543.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,828 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,749 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

www.modernreaders.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Credit Reports#Efx#Equifax Inc#Financial Management#Portfolio Management#Financial Services#Equity#Efx#Holdingschannel#Sec#Dnb Asset Management As#Sabal Trust Co#Pacer Advisors Inc#Peg#Thestreet#Needham Company Llc#Morgan Stanley#Barclays#Equifax Equifax Inc#Usis
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) CAO Jennifer Rock Sells 2,779 Shares of Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total transaction of $313,276.67. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,326,379.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

WESCAP Management Group Inc. Has $1.23 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) by 21.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,503 shares during the period. WESCAP Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stock Holdings Cut by Boston Family Office LLC

Boston Family Office LLC reduced its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,565 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $12,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Legacy Financial Strategies LLC Has $1.40 Million Stock Holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Legacy Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the quarter. A. O. Smith accounts for approximately 0.7% of Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC Sells 2,825 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 8.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,825 shares during the quarter. The Blackstone Group comprises about 1.9% of Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $2,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Intermede Investment Partners Ltd Buys 12,191 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Intermede Investment Partners Ltd raised its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 379,936 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,191 shares during the period. ANSYS accounts for approximately 3.3% of Intermede Investment Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $129,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC Has $631,000 Holdings in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) by 42.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,581 shares during the quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coty were worth $631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

RE Advisers Corp Has $80.67 Million Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

RE Advisers Corp lowered its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,226,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 201,400 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up approximately 1.9% of RE Advisers Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. RE Advisers Corp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $80,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $241.79.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 8,265 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 191.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,265 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Assurant were worth $1,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Midwest Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Midwest Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,112 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for about 1.9% of Midwest Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Midwest Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Close Asset Management Ltd Purchases Shares of 8,600 Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $843,000. A number of other hedge funds...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Acquired by Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $9,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.700-1.724 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $615.77 million-$618.55 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $602.69 million.Endava also updated its Q4 guidance to GBP0.34-0.36 EPS. A number of analysts...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Bell Bank Purchases 52 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Bell Bank lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,008 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Bell Bank’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) PT Raised to $57.00

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $57.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AVNT. TheStreet raised Avient from...
Omaha, NEmodernreaders.com

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Shares Sold by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha lowered its holdings in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 17.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,509 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha owned about 0.09% of Forward Air worth $2,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Has $3.68 Million Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.