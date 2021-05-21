MD Financial Management Inc. Has $1.24 Million Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)
MD Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 8,543.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,828 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,749 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.www.modernreaders.com