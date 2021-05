I am always cold. Like if it's below 70 degrees, I'm wearing a hoodie and gloves. My ex, on the other hand, would walk around Vancouver in winter without a proper jacket if I didn’t pester her. This seemed like a cute, innocuous difference between us at first, but ultimately it led to divorce. JK, but once we moved in together, it really did feel like we were constantly fighting over the thermostat. Do humans really feel temperature differently? Why are we like this? I want to talk to doctors about how we can acclimate to the personal weather patterns of the people we love.