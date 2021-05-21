No tickets yet in Tahoe right turn restrictions
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE — Multiple vehicles were stopped Sunday, most of them Lake Tahoe visitors, for violating the new turn restrictions in South Lake Tahoe. The pilot program is designed to alleviate traffic in residential South Tahoe neighborhoods in the Meyers area. By not allowing right-hand turns for westbound travelers at North Upper Truckee and Sawmill roads at Highway 50, travel apps are not supposed to route traffic through those neighborhoods.www.mtdemocrat.com