newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
South Lake Tahoe, CA

No tickets yet in Tahoe right turn restrictions

By Tahoe Daily Tribune
Mountain Democrat
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSOUTH LAKE TAHOE — Multiple vehicles were stopped Sunday, most of them Lake Tahoe visitors, for violating the new turn restrictions in South Lake Tahoe. The pilot program is designed to alleviate traffic in residential South Tahoe neighborhoods in the Meyers area. By not allowing right-hand turns for westbound travelers at North Upper Truckee and Sawmill roads at Highway 50, travel apps are not supposed to route traffic through those neighborhoods.

www.mtdemocrat.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
South Lake Tahoe, CA
City
Truckee, CA
South Lake Tahoe, CA
Traffic
Local
California Traffic
Local
California Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accidents#South Lake#Traffic Tickets#Road Traffic#Fall Travelers#South Tahoe#Lake Tahoe Visitors#North Upper Truckee#Westbound Travelers#Route Traffic#Motorists#Travel Apps#Multiple Road Signs#Out Of Town Addresses#Multiple Vehicles#Warnings#Chp Officials#Right Hand Turns#Officer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Cars
Related
El Dorado County, CAMountain Democrat

Success of South Tahoe traffic pilot program to depend on apps, drivers

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE — The success of El Dorado County’s new turn restriction pilot program hinges on the cooperation of way-finding apps. The pilot program will prohibit right-hand turns between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Sundays and on holidays in two locations — from North Upper Truckee Road to westbound Highway 50 and from Sawmill Road to westbound Highway 50. The program aims to relieve traffic congestion within neighborhoods caused largely by growing tourism.
El Dorado County, CAMountain Democrat

500-foot buffers to alleviate VHR density at Lake Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE — The El Dorado County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday directed staff to pursue 500-foot buffers around vacation home rentals at Lake Tahoe. The county has been creating and tweaking the VHR ordinance for about four years. In February 2021 supervisors directed county staff to compile data on the possibility of including buffers in the ordinance.
South Lake Tahoe, CATahoe Daily Tribune

North Tahoe boat ramp won’t open due to low water level

Another boat launch at Lake Tahoe will not open to motorized vessels for the summer due to low water level. South Lake Tahoe officials announced last week that the El Dorado ramp at Lakeview Commons won’t open and officials announced the Tahoe Vista Recreation Area launch will remain closed for 2021.
Truckee, CASFGate

Quake strikes in the middle of Lake Tahoe, near Dollar Point

A magnitude 3.6 earthquake with an epicenter in the middle of Lake Tahoe struck Monday and rattled the California-Nevada border Monday afternoon, according to the United States Geological Society. The quake hit at 12:24 p.m. and was centered 4.5 miles southeast of Dollar Point, 14.6 miles north of South Lake...
Placerville, CAMountain Democrat

In The Know — May 17

The El Dorado County Senior Nutrition Program is currently looking for dedicated, caring volunteers for the home delivered meal program. A volunteer generally works one day each week on an assigned route, delivering meals between 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Volunteers are needed in the following locations: Placerville, Diamond Springs and South Lake Tahoe. “If you enjoy helping others, your time would be greatly appreciated,” said Ruth Green, program coordinator for the Senior Nutrition Program. “Volunteers are often the brightest part of the day for older adults who may not have regular visitors.” To learn more about volunteering for the Senior Nutrition Program call (530) 621-6160. The Senior Nutrition Program is a service of the El Dorado County Health and Human Services Agency or visit edcgov.us/humanservices.
South Lake Tahoe, CATahoe Daily Tribune

Biologists tracking release of ‘South Shore Four’

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Wildlife officials are tracking four young black bears that were released into the forest at South Lake Tahoe after rehabilitating together for the past year with hopes of understanding their movements, to see if they stay together and to steer them away from trouble if necessary.
El Dorado County, CAvillagelife.com

Depleted snowpack runoff lands 41 counties in drought

SACRAMENTO — El Dorado County has been added to the state’s list of counties declared to be in a drought. Gov. Gavin Newsom recently expanded his April 21 drought emergency proclamation to include Klamath River, Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta and Tulare Lake watershed counties where accelerated action is needed to protect public health, safety and the environment. Forty-one counties are now under a drought state of emergency, representing 30% of the state’s population.
South Lake Tahoe, CAPosted by
ABC10

3.6 magnitude earthquake hits Lake Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A 3.6 magnitude earthquake was felt near Lake Tahoe Monday afternoon. According to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), the earthquake happened around 12:30 p.m. on Monday, May 17. The epicenter was in the middle of the lake, about 15 miles north of South Lake Tahoe, west of Carson City, Nevada and southeast of Truckee.
South Lake Tahoe, CATahoe Daily Tribune

Virus claims 113th victim in El Dorado County

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The coronavirus claimed another life in El Dorado County on Friday and 10 new cases were also reported. A Placerville-area man 65 years of age or older is the 113th resident to lose the battle with the virus. Of the 10 new cases, three are...
California Stateattractionsmagazine.com

Mineshaft Coaster is the first mountain coaster in California

The new Mineshaft Coaster at the year-round family entertainment center Alpine Slide in Big Bear Lake, Calif., is the first and only mountain coaster in the state. The all-new coaster designed by Wiegand Sports USA — the world’s market leader in the mountain coaster industry — uses a six-tube stainless steel rail system built directly into the mountainside and stretches 5,300 feet (over one mile) as it hugs the natural curves of the landscape.
South Lake Tahoe, CATahoe Daily Tribune

Police officers extinguish fire near South Tahoe High (Video)

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Quick action from South Lake Tahoe police officers may have prevented a fire from spreading near South Tahoe High School. At 6 a.m. Friday, May 14, three officers, one who lost his home in the Angora Fire in 2007, responded to a wildland fire near the high school. One of the officers grabbed the fire extinguisher from his patrol car and extinguished the flames.
South Lake Tahoe, CAKMOV

BODY CAMERA VIDEO: South Lake Tahoe officer extinguishes forest fire

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE (CBS Newspath) – A South Lake Tahoe police officer turned firefighter for a day when he doused a forest fire on his own. Officers Simon, Roesch and Fritz were called to the forest fire around 6 a.m. Friday. Officer Simon’s body camera captured him taking a fire extinguisher from his patrol car and putting out the flames.
South Lake Tahoe, CAKCRA.com

6 things to know about black bears in the Tahoe area

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — You may already know the cubs are adorable, the adults are enormous, and they’re often spotted -- especially on garbage day -- throughout the Tahoe Basin. Here are a few things you might not know about black bears:. California only has American black bears. American...
El Dorado County, CAMountain Democrat

El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office crime log: April 12-19

The following was taken from El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office logs:. 2:20 a.m. A 37-year-old woman was arrested on Broadway in Placerville after a traffic stop on an outstanding warrant. 8:30 a.m. A purse was stolen from a vehicle on Bass Lake Road in El Dorado Hills. The purse was...
El Dorado County, CATahoe Daily Tribune

El Dorado supervisors decide on 500-foot buffers around VHRs at Lake Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The El Dorado County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday directed staff to pursue 500-foot buffers around vacation home rentals at Lake Tahoe. The county has been creating and tweaking the VHR ordinance for about four years. In February 2021, supervisors directed county staff to compile data on the possibility of including buffers in the ordinance.
Folsom, CAMountain Democrat

No water service now for EID’s Folsom territory

El Dorado Irrigation District’s territory extends across the county line to a small piece of Folsom — a total of 190 acres. A developer is planning to turn that acreage into a subdivision. Currently the property is all range land and there is no request for water service. The earliest...